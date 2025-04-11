The Larnaca district self-governance organisation (EOA) has donated 100 bags filled with food items to the Larnaca social grocery, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

According to a statement from the EOA, the donation aims to support vulnerable groups and low-income families in the district who are facing severe hardship and food insecurity. “Together, we can make a difference. Even the smallest contribution matters – especially during Easter, when the need for support is even greater,” the organisation noted.

The food supplies were donated by the companies “Athenites – Ioannis Zorpas & Sons Nuts” and “Theoklitos Zorpas Athenites.”

The handover was carried out by the President of the Larnaca EOA, Angelos Hadjicharalambous, in the presence of company representatives Petros Zorpas and Panayiotis Zorpas.

Receiving the donations were head of the social grocery, Giorgos Gerasimos, and chairwoman of the committee for social welfare, volunteering and refugee affairs, Maria Hambou.