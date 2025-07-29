A 20-year-old man died on Tuesday after being involved in a car crash in the Nicosia suburb of Aglandjia in the early hours of the morning.

According to the police, the man, who was named as Kyriacos Antoniou, was driving on Aglandjia’s arterial Larnaca avenue from the University of Cyprus roundabout towards the centre of Nicosia when the incident occurred.

The police said that Antoniou’s car collided with a vehicle which was being driven by a 24-year-old man, before veering off course, hitting a set of traffic lights, and coming to a stop.

He was taken to the Nicosia general hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 24-year-old, along with his 23-year-old male passenger, were both also taken to the Nicosia general hospital, where they were administered first aid and discharged.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.