Freedom Holding Corp., parent company of Freedom24, proudly announces its participation as a supporter of the “FIDE World School Chess Championship 2025” and the “Smart Moves Summit 2025”, the international conference that explores how chess empowers schools, teachers and students.

The championship will be held over August 2-7, 2025 and the conference over August 4-5, 2025 at the Episcopal High School in the greater Washington, D.C. area. The competition, organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), in collaboration with the International School Chess Federation (ISCF), provides young chess talents with a unique platform for competition and learning.

Among the 50 countries participating in the championship are Greece and Cyprus, which are represented by two schools. More specifically, the chess teams from the “First General High School of Xanthi” and “The Grammar School Limassol” will take part in team tournaments and parallel educational activities, proving students from Greece and Cyprus can excel at a global level. Their participation in this global competition serves as inspiration for students, teachers and parents, who see that schools in both countries can take part in innovative educational initiatives with an international impact.

Integrating chess prowess and education

The “Smart Moves Summit 2025” also stands out as an organisation, as it features speakers of international prestige, including ministers, businessmen, educators and international personalities from more than 30 countries, who will share practices and strategies on how chess is integrated into the educational process. Thus, in addition to the competitive part of the championship, the summit is an equally important event, as it includes panel discussions, online presentations and speeches that will explore how the right strategy is an essential element — not only in chess, but in any form of sport, educational process or business activity.

The aim of both events, to be held in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area is both to inspire students and bring together educators, politicians, academics and company executives from around the world, in order to explore how chess can transform education, strengthen social inclusion and offer knowledge, experiences and values that will benefit new generations.

Freedom Holding Corp. demonstrates it actively supports efforts that promote lifelong learning, innovation and the formation of active citizens, while continuing to associate its brand name with chess on a global level. Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding Corp. and ISCF President will deliver a speech at the conference, on: “The role of chess in empowering young minds and preparing tomorrow’s leaders”.

“Behind every young chess player is a story of effort and curiosity,” said Turlov. “Though they come from different countries, they share a love for learning, strategy and challenge. We believe these stories deserve a global stage. Supporting the FIDE World Schools Team Championship and the Smart Moves Summit creates space for young minds to connect, grow, and be seen. At Freedom Holding, we’re proud to stand behind institutions that open opportunities for the next generation.”

For his part, Emil Sutovsky, CEO of FIDE, expressed his own appreciation for the support given to the next generation of competitive players.

“In 2025, we’re taking it to the next level,” he said. “We expect a record number of teams and look forward to welcoming young chess players from every continent. We are deeply grateful to Freedom Holding Corp. for their unwavering support and commitment. I’m especially excited about the introduction of the Smart Moves Summit, which expands the impact of this championship by bringing together global thought leaders to explore how chess can transform education and empower the next generation.”

For more information and registration, head to: worldschoolteam2025.fide.com/summit

About International School Chess Federation (ISCF)

The International School Chess Federation (ISCF) is a newly-established global organisation affiliated with the International Chess Federation (FIDE), dedicated to promoting chess among schoolchildren worldwide. Its mission is to unite national school chess associations and support the integration of chess into school curricula across continents, with initial focus on Asia, Africa and the Americas.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. is an international financial and investment services group, specialising in capital markets, asset management and brokerage services. The company promotes innovation and creates meaningful connections across sectors and communities.

About Freedom24

Freedom24 is the European subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp., a NASDAQ-listed international investment group with operations in the US, Europe and Central Asia. The group serves 683,000 brokerage clients worldwide and has a market capitalisation of $11 billion. As a European-based retail broker, Freedom24 offers access to over 40,000 stocks, 1,500 ETFs and 800,000 options on US stocks, on the largest exchanges in the US, Europe and Asia.