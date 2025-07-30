Two men, aged 64 and 50, remain in custody as part of a police investigation into an attempted arson and the use of explosives in Aradippou on July 21.

The Larnaca district court on Monday extended their remand for an additional five days to aid ongoing police inquiries.

According to the police, arrest warrants were issued following investigations and the analysis of CCTV footage. On July 23, members of the Larnaca CID carried out an operation in Limassol, resulting in the arrest of the two suspects, both Cypriot nationals.

Searches were conducted at the suspects’ homes and other premises, where various items were seized as evidence and sent for forensic examination.

The case relates to an incident that occurred shortly after midnight July 21, when an explosion occurred in a vehicle belonging to 74-year-old man, though it was reportedly used exclusively by a 49-year-old woman. The car was parked in the lot of a Larnaca apartment building at the time of the blast.

Police and fire services officers responded swiftly to the scene, extinguishing a fire that broke out following the explosion. Preliminary investigations suggest that a homemade explosive device was used.

A third arrest warrant has been issued for another individual who is currently wanted in connection with the case.

The suspects were initially remanded shortly after their arrest and appeared again before Larnaca district court, which approved the extension of their detention.

Police investigations are ongoing.