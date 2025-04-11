La Petite Maison Limassol is proud to announce its selection as one of the Top 10 Regional Honorees in Europe in the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards 2025. This honour recognises the outstanding efforts, creativity and dedication of the entire LPM team in delivering world-class hospitality and exceptional cocktail experiences.

The Spirited Awards, hosted annually by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, are among the most respected accolades in the global bar and restaurant industry. LPM Limassol’s inclusion among Europe’s best is a momentous recognition for both the venue and Cyprus as a rising destination for culinary and cocktail excellence.

“We are incredibly proud of our team’s passion and consistency in crafting unforgettable guest experiences. This recognition is a true testament to the creativity and hard work behind the bar and beyond,” said Sergio Machado (General Manager LPM) and Roland Rinyu (Bar Manager) leaders of the LPM Limassol team.

As LPM Limassol continues to push the boundaries of hospitality and cocktail artistry, this recognition fuels the team’s passion to elevate every guest experience — one beautifully crafted drink at a time.

Cheers to excellence, creativity, and the unforgettable moments yet to come!

About La Petite Maison

La Petite Maison (LPM) was founded in London in 2007. With ten internationally acclaimed restaurants in locations including Dubai, Miami and Hong Kong, LPM has brought the essence of the Côte d’Azur to the global dining scene. The French Riviera-inspired restaurants are known for their light, imaginative menus with Mediterranean ingredients, laid-back and friendly service style, open and airy dining rooms with striking art and Belle Époque influences. There is a joie de vivre to be found in LPM that is hard to find elsewhere.

About Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol

Parklane Resort & Spa Limassol is owned by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Limited and is a member of Marriott International’s The Luxury Collection brand. It is the only internationally-branded five-star resort in Cyprus and features, respectively, the country’s only Thalassotherapy Centre, Kalloni SPA, and the largest children’s activity park in Europe, Explorers Kids Club. Built next to a 300-metre-long sandy beach, the resort captures the essence of the distinctive Cypriot hospitality, the sophisticated aura of Limassol, and the cosmopolitanism of the island of Aphrodite, making it an ideal destination for couples, families, groups of friends, or solo travellers looking for an unforgettable getaway.

Designed by Harrods Interiors and decorated by French creative studio Atelier 27, its aesthetics is a modern interpretation of the long-standing local history and perfumery tradition that dates back to the region’s antiquity. It has 222 rooms, 34 suites and 18 villas of unique design, six excellent restaurants and bars, meeting rooms, a huge 800m 2 ballroom, sports facilities, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a hairdressing salon, and an exclusive Retail Village featuring luxury monobrand stores, including DIOR Men, DIOR Women, LORO PIANA, LOEWE, CELINE and BOTTEGA VENETA.