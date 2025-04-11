A 33-year-old man was arrested in Nicosia on Thursday for illegal possession of class C controlled drugs.

He was arrested for illegal drug possession with the aim of supply and for illegal importation of drugs.

“On April 8 and 9 a package containing approximately 200 pills of class C controlled drugs were imported to Cyprus by a courier company to the man’s house,” police drug unit Ykan said on Friday.

After a search warrant was issued, further investigation in his home revealed 210 prescription drug pills in a package while police also confiscated a computer, a bank card and mobile phones.

The 33-year-old was arrested and is due to be taken to Nicosia District court on Friday where police will request a remand order.