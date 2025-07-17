A 37-year-old man was arrested for stealing €2,200 on Wednesday, following a six-month police investigation.

The theft took place between January 11 and January 13 in Famagusta, where the suspect allegedly stole the amount from a 50-year-old man.

As part of the investigation, a photograph and details of the 37-year-old were released by the police on Tuesday, with the aim of collecting information that could lead to the identification of the suspect.

The 37-year-old was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Nicosia, following a court warrant.

He was taken into custody for police questioning.