A 37-year-old man was arrested for stealing €2,200 on Wednesday, following a six-month police investigation.
The theft took place between January 11 and January 13 in Famagusta, where the suspect allegedly stole the amount from a 50-year-old man.
As part of the investigation, a photograph and details of the 37-year-old were released by the police on Tuesday, with the aim of collecting information that could lead to the identification of the suspect.
The 37-year-old was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Nicosia, following a court warrant.
He was taken into custody for police questioning.
