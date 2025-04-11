Two Hungarian nationals accused in a high-profile property development case will return to Nicosia Criminal Court on April 16, where they are expected to formally admit to several charges. Their lawyers revealed the intention during Thursday’s hearing, marking a significant development in a case with political and legal sensitivities.

The women are accused of collaborating with a company operating in the north of Cyprus. The firm has been constructing tourist complexes on land legally owned by displaced Greek Cypriots – an act considered unlawful under Republic of Cyprus laws.

At the last court session on April 2, one of the two women pleaded guilty to 19 of the 63 charges she faces. On Thursday, her defence lawyer explained that an oversight had prevented her client from changing her plea on three additional charges, a move that will now take place on the next court date. The second defendant is also considering modifying her plea, her legal representative confirmed.

The defence teams of both women have proposed that full admissions of guilt be entered next week, after which they plan to present mitigation arguments seeking reduced penalties.

The prosecution confirmed it has held “extensive discussions” with the defence lawyers and stated that “a conclusion has been reached.”

It added that “the rest of the charges will take a different course,” hinting at a potential withdrawal or downgrading of some accusations. Talks are ongoing regarding a few remaining charges faced by the second defendant.

During the upcoming session on April 16 at 10.30am, the prosecution is expected to present the facts surrounding the charges to which the women are admitting. The defence will then outline factors it believes should be considered in sentencing, including possible cooperation with authorities and lack of previous convictions.

Until then, both defendants will remain in custody.