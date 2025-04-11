President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday firmly defended the outcome of his recent visit to the United States, saying he is “completely satisfied” with the results and highlighting growing international interest in investing in Cyprus.

Speaking after the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards in Nicosia, the president addressed media questions over reports suggesting his US visit had not yielded the impact he had hoped for. He dismissed those claims, stating the trip had delivered “concrete outcomes” which had already been publicly announced.

“There was strong interest in our country during our meetings across three US states,” President Christodoulides said.

“The results are not only measurable, but announcements have already been made about new investments. More are expected in the coming period.”

He explained that the timing of the visit was particularly favourable, citing recent announcements by American officials about expanding US investments abroad. According to the president, discussions in the US reflected that this was an ideal window to promote Cyprus as an investment destination.

Referring to criticism regarding the travel dates, President Christodoulides emphasised that he and his delegation received consistent feedback from American stakeholders, reinforcing that the timing was “advantageous” for securing deals.

“The trip was not a symbolic one. It was strategic, and we are seeing the fruits of that strategy,” he said.

He added that efforts to attract foreign investment would now continue, not only with the United States, but also with other countries showing “notably high interest” in Cyprus.

The remarks come at a time when the government is looking to boost economic growth through targeted international partnerships, especially in sectors such as energy, technology, and infrastructure.

President Christodoulides reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding Cyprus’ investment network, stressing that the journey towards long-term economic stability and development remains a top priority.

“Cyprus is open for business, and the world is beginning to notice,” he said.