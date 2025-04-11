Animal abusers in Cyprus will now face far stiffer penalties, after parliament approved a new law aimed at strengthening the island’s animal welfare framework.

The bill, proposed by Disy MP Savia Orphanidou, was passed by the House plenary on Thursday. It amends the existing animal protection and welfare law to introduce harsher punishments for abuse and mistreatment.

Under the new rules, individuals convicted for the first time face fines of up to €20,000 or prison terms of up to 24 months, or both.

Repeat offenders could be fined as much as €30,000 and jailed for up to 36 months.

Speaking in parliament, MPs stressed the need for stronger deterrents following a series of disturbing animal abuse cases in recent months. Many admitted the current penalties were not enough to prevent cruelty or ensure justice.

The vote came just two weeks after a separate government regulation on animal welfare failed to pass. MPs defended their decision not to back that proposal, arguing it would not have improved conditions and could have even made things worse, especially in relation to cage sizes.

“There were gaps in the checks, enforcement and supervision,” said several MPs, adding that the rejected regulations lacked clarity and posed a risk of further abuse.

Some lawmakers also responded to public criticism over the failed vote, saying much of the outrage was based on misinformation. They called for a proper dialogue with the agriculture minister to address these concerns and review future oversight mechanisms.

The newly approved law is designed to close those gaps. It was deemed necessary in light of serious recent incidents that highlighted just how ineffective the previous punishments had become. The goal, lawmakers agreed, is to ensure courts issue sentences that reflect the severity of the crime, and that justice is visibly done.

Animal welfare groups, including the Animal Party Cyprus, welcomed the vote but warned that true change would depend on consistent enforcement and judicial will. They have long called for clearer, offence-specific penalties that take into account the seriousness and brutality of each case.