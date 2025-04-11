When her closest friend gets involved in a series of unfortunate events it leads to her death. Charlie Cale is a casino cocktail waitress with a special gift, where she can detect if someone is lying just by listening to them. She steps in to solve the death of her friend as something feels suspicious in the show Poker Face.

While she tries to find out what happened, Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) manoeuvres herself into a dangerous position, although brave enough to confront the murderers they threaten to kill her as well. At that point she goes on the run, which leads her to and her Plymouth Barracuda from town to town not really knowing where to go next. Her only goal is to save herself.

Even though she tries to get away from trouble, trouble ends up finding her, in every town she travels to. In every stop she makes she faces a new murder mystery and with her lying detecting abilities she can’t help but solve the crimes.

In each of the 10 episodes the protagonist meets new characters with their own stories and struggles. There are flashbacks that enable the viewer to understand each new drama and why characters act the way they do.

The whole show is something of a throwback to detective shows of the 70s and 80s, with wardrobe, hairstyles, music and interior design to match. The only thing that questions this is the use of mobile phones and every other technology seen in the series.

The first series received critical acclaim with Lyonne being nominated for an Emmy. A second season of 12 episodes will broadcast on Peacock in May.

Poker Face with its weekly murder format and plenty of comedic touches was directed by Rian Johnson (Glass Onion, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and first aired in 2023.