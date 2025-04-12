Nottingham Forest’s Champions League qualification hopes were hit by a 1-0 defeat against Everton after Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a 94th-minute winner at the City Ground on Saturday.

Everton forward Dwight McNeil won possession in midfield after sloppy play from Forest, which summed up their dismal afternoon, and his pass rather fortuitously fell to Doucoure, who swept his shot past goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Third-placed Forest stay on 57 points from 32 games, four points clear of Chelsea in sixth position, though the London side have a game in hand. The top five qualify for the Champions League. Everton move up to 14th with 38 points from 32 matches.

Forest have been excellent at home this season but failed to create too many alarms in the Everton defence and it was the visitors who left it late but deservedly got the three points.

Villa strike late to overcome Southampton resistance

Aston Villa took time to break down home resistance before goals from substitutes Ollie Watkins, Donyell Malen and John McGinn led them to a 3-0 win at relegated Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Watkins scored in the 73rd minute and Malen six minutes later after both came on midway through the second half to help lift Villa to fifth in the standings.

McGinn added the third as he followed up to convert the rebound after Aaron Ramsdale had stopped Marco Asensio’s stoppage-time penalty.

Ramsdale had earlier saved another spot-kick from Asensio.

Leicester draw 2-2 with Brighton to snap scoreless losing streak

Stephy Mavididi and Caleb Okoli scored for Leicester City as they twice came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday and end a run of eight Premier League losses without scoring.

The shadow of relegation still hangs heavy over Leicester, who are 19th in the table on 18 points, two behind Ipswich Town and 14 adrift of Wolverhampton Wanderers in 17th spot with seven games left. Brighton are ninth on 48 points.

Joao Pedro struck from the penalty spot in the 31st minute after Conor Coady handled the ball, but Leicester levelled through the lively Mavididi seven minutes later, their first league goal since a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on January 26.

Pedro scored again from the spot 10 minutes after the break following a foul by Luke Thomas on Matt O’Riley, but Okoli stole in behind the defensive line to head home a free kick in the 74th minute and secure a deserved point for the visitors.