A large number of electronic items believed to be stolen were found by police during the search of an apartment in Famagusta, after which a 32-year-old man was arrested, the force announced on Sunday.

The search of the 32-year-old’s home took place on Saturday afternoon following a tip off.

As the man could not explain where the items had come from they were confiscated. The search also turned up 4g of cannabis resin.

He was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property and drugs.

The suspect is expected to be taken before Famagusta District Court on Sunday morning where a remand order will be requested.