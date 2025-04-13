A 24-year-old man was being treated in Nicosia general hospital on Sunday after a firework went off in his hand.

According to Larnaca police spokesman Christodoulos Konsolo, the permanent resident of Larnaca lost three fingers on his right hand.

He was taken to Larnaca A&E at about 1.45pm, where due to the seriousness of his injuries he was transferred to the plastic surgery department at Nicosia general hospital.

The incident happened at lunchtime in Laranaca, causing serious injury to the man’s hand.

“From investigations carried out it appears that while he was alone in the Ayios Anargyros area of Larnaca and was examining a factory made firework, under circumstances being investigated the firework exploded resulting in the injury of his right hand,” Konsolo said.

The man is believed to have suffered injuries to three of the fingers of his one hand.

Laranaca CID is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Police called on people and especially parents to take care around fireworks to reduce the number of injuries seen around Easter.