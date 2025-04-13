A 47-year-old suspect for a case of theft was arrested on Saturday by an off-duty officer in Limassol, police said on Sunday.
The officer reacted when he realised the suspect was running away from a shop where a theft had occurred.
The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Saturday in Ayios Athanasios when the officer saw a shop employee running out of the sore shouting ‘thief’ in pursuit of the suspect.
The officer joined in the chase, managing to stop the suspect in his tracks a short distance later.
A search of the 47-year-old’s bag revealed two jackets, which the employee said had been stolen from the store. A body search of the suspect also turned up a folding knife.
The suspect was arrested on the spot and was then taken to the Yermasoyia police station where he was charged in writing.
