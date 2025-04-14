The Girls in STEAM Academy, in collaboration with Cyta, on Monday announced the launch of a new programme titled Etimes (Ready).

This new initiative is aimed at supporting young women as they enter the workforce in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

It will support the career development of 25 women through a two-part programme.

In June 2025, participants will attend seven professional development workshops.

From September 2025 to February 2026, they will receive six months of mentorship from professionals in the STEAM industries.

Participation is free of charge and is open to final-year students or recent graduates in STEAM subjects who are seeking their first or next professional role.

Applications must be submitted by May 16 through an online form which can be found here.

The Girls in STEAM Academy is a non-profit initiative by the Be an Ally Foundation.

Its mission is to challenge stereotypes and create opportunities for girls and women in STEAM fields.

“Cyta, a leading organisation in communication and technology in Cyprus, is a strategic partner of the programme,” the announcement said.

“The organisation supports actions that enhance women’s participation in STEAM and broaden their potential for professional advancement,” it added.

Cyta also stated that it “invests in initiatives that promote equal access to opportunities and respond to the evolving needs of society”.

Further information about the programme and the application process is available at the following link.