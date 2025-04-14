Lidl Cyprus builds the future with equal opportunities

In an era where equality forms the foundation of a sustainable and fair society, Lidl Cyprus leads with tangible initiatives ensuring that equal opportunities are not merely a commitment but a daily reality for all its employees. With 15 years in the Cypriot market, Lidl Cyprus fully understands that the company’s success is directly linked to leveraging the potential of all employees, regardless of gender, age, or origin. For Lidl Cyprus, gender equality is not a trend but a fundamental principle strictly adhered to.

Committed to the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs)

Lidl Cyprus is a proud member of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) initiative, a joint effort of the United Nations and UN Women. Through this commitment, the company actively promotes equality and the professional development of both men and women, creating a fair, transparent, and inclusive work environment. Joining these principles signifies the practical empowerment of women in the company’s daily operations through educational programs, continuous support, and ensuring equal pay and opportunities for advancement into leadership positions.

Policies and Practices That Make a Difference

Equality doesn’t result from wishful thinking but from specific policies and practices. At Lidl Cyprus, mentoring and coaching programs are implemented, enabling employees to fully develop their professional skills and gain confidence in pursuing leadership roles. Additionally, the company actively promotes equal representation of women across all sectors, from management to strategic decision-making, creating a framework of equal opportunities without exclusions or discrimination.

Diversity Unites

At Lidl Cyprus, diversity is not just accepted; it’s sought after. The company implements a comprehensive Diversity & Inclusion strategy, allowing every employee to feel free to be themselves without fear of exclusion or marginalization. Embracing diversity fosters an innovative work environment where individuals can grow personally and professionally, contributing creatively to the company’s success.

Equality Is Everyone’s Business

Lidl Cyprus continues to advance on the path of equality, enhancing its practices to ensure that the principle of equality and empowerment is embedded in every activity. A significant recognition of this effort is its certification as an “Equality Employer” by the National Certification Body. In this context, the company has established the permanent policy “#teamLidl, together in equality,” with management confirming its commitment to a friendly work environment based on fairness and trust, with zero tolerance for discrimination. Furthermore, to promote gender equality, Lidl Cyprus has created a dedicated breastfeeding room at its headquarters and has established parental benefits to support gender balance and facilitate the best possible return of new parents to work, providing them with time and financial support.

In a rapidly changing world, Lidl Cyprus remains steadfast in its values, demonstrating on a dailyn basis that gender equality is not a choice but a responsibility—and this responsibility paves the way toward a fair and sustainable future for all.