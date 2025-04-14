Mayors of municipalities close to Larnaca airport discussed their demand for compensation from the operation of the airport on Monday and decided to conduct a study on the benefits other countries offer.

They also agreed to request that a meeting with the transport minister be expedited to discuss the issue.

Present at the meeting were the mayors of Larnaca and Dromolaxia-Meneou, Andreas Vyras and Kypros Andronikou respectively, and Larnaca MPs.

“We will conduct a study to see what applies in other European cities where there are airports,” Andronikou said.

Asked if they would be imposing dues for each passenger, Andronikou said this would have to be considered after the completion of the study.

Andronikou added that a request for meeting with the transport minister had been sent on February 26. “We are waiting for a reply […] we will try to expedite the meeting,” the mayor said.

The aim was to convince the minister that their demand was right “and to get his admission that there is a problem”, Andronikou said.

“We will have the support of the Larnaca MPs in this effort,” he added.

During Monday’s meeting, the participants said compensatory benefits should be deposited in a fund, which would be used for infrastructure works, such as road maintenance and handling unsafe buildings.

“We are ready to answer to the government on where that money will go,” Andronikou added.