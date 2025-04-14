A man was according to reports refused entry to the United Arab Emirates over the weekend over his alleged constructions of buildings on land belonging to Greek Cypriots in the north.

The man, named by multiple media outlets as Ahmet Noyan, head of the Noyanlar group, had according to reports attempted to fly into Dubai airport when he was refused entry to the country by border police.

It has been reported that he is on a list of people banned from entering the UAE, with the same reports saying that the reason for the ban was his and his company’s alleged construction of buildings on Greek Cypriot land in the north.

Deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou told the Cyprus Mail that in cases where it is believed that a person has built property on Greek Cypriot land in the north, a procedure exists for an arrest warrant to be put out in their name.

This, he said, will often prevent the person in question from embarking on most international travel.

The Noyanlar group describes itself as “a market leader in Cyprus’ construction industry”, having built holiday apartment complexes and other developments across the north, with the highest concentration of such projects in the Long Beach area of Trikomo.

The UAE’s reported refusal to allow Noyan to enter the country is the latest in a series of such acts, with Israeli property developer Simon Aykut currently standing trial for the same alleged crimes and a German national also in the dock.

Turkish Cypriot lawyer Akan Kursat was extradited from Cyprus to Italy over similar allegations in 2023, but the case against him was indefinitely suspended last year.