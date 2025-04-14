Police are urging the public to remain alert following the emergence of a new phone scam targeting citizens across the country.

The electronic crime sub-directorate has issued a warning about fraudsters who are impersonating government officials, particularly from social security services, in an attempt to steal money.

According to a police statement, these scammers are contacting people via both mobile and landline numbers. They falsely claim to be from official government departments and instruct individuals to carry out actions that result in the transfer of money using bank cards.

The scam is designed to create a sense of urgency. Victims are often pressured to share personal information or make payments on the spot. Police are calling on the public to ignore such phone calls and never follow any instructions from unknown callers claiming to be state officials.

People are also being reminded not to reveal sensitive information, including passwords, PIN numbers, ID details or bank card data, to anyone over the phone.

Authorities continue to investigate and urge anyone who receives such a call to report it immediately.