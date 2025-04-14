A prison warden has been rearrested for abusing authority, violating confidentiality and theft from a civil servant.

The police said on Monday that, in relation to the arrest on April 10 of three people regarding abuse of power and bribing, among others, a warden was rearrested on April 13 and taken before the Nicosia district court, which issued an eight-day remand order.

The new offences being investigated against him are abuse of power, violating confidentiality, the law on personal data, stealing from a civil servant and illegal possession of property.

Last week, three other people were also taken in. They include a police officer, a convict and a private citizen.

All four were arrested under court warrants. The operation was carried out by officers from police headquarters.

The arrests are linked to a corruption investigation. The offences include abuse of power, corruption and accepting public office unlawfully.

The case is being handled by CID headquarters and investigations are ongoing.