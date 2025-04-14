A prison warden has been rearrested for abusing authority, violating confidentiality and theft from a civil servant.
The police said on Monday that, in relation to the arrest on April 10 of three people regarding abuse of power and bribing, among others, a warden was rearrested on April 13 and taken before the Nicosia district court, which issued an eight-day remand order.
The new offences being investigated against him are abuse of power, violating confidentiality, the law on personal data, stealing from a civil servant and illegal possession of property.
Last week, three other people were also taken in. They include a police officer, a convict and a private citizen.
All four were arrested under court warrants. The operation was carried out by officers from police headquarters.
The arrests are linked to a corruption investigation. The offences include abuse of power, corruption and accepting public office unlawfully.
The case is being handled by CID headquarters and investigations are ongoing.
Click here to change your cookie preferences