Authorities have arrested 23 people in the run-up to Easter during a series of joint operations near Pyla village, police confirmed on Holy Tuesday.

The arrests followed six coordinated raids involving the British bases police, the United Nations, Cyprus police, and customs officers from both the republic of Cyprus and the bases.

The aim was to clamp down on illegal activity ahead of the Easter holidays.

Those detained face charges ranging from traffic violations and drug possession to carrying offensive weapons and smuggling tobacco across from the north.

The joint operations were launched following the success of a similar initiative last year, aimed at curbing the use of illegal fireworks, a recurring problem during Easter.

Inspector Fanos Christodoulou, who led the efforts, said the increased police presence has helped deter the spread of fireworks and also uncovered other crimes.

“Whilst the distribution of fireworks is not as common now, it is important that we have a very visible presence in some of the key areas, in particular in and around the crossing points, where they have historically been brought over from,” he said.

“Our presence has once again meant that we were able to make arrests for other offences, which is another extremely positive by-product of these operations.”

Despite the crackdown, some youths continue to light homemade pipe bombs on the streets, posing serious risks to public safety. Authorities say education is now key to tackling the issue long term.

“We have visited schools to explain how dangerous these fireworks can be and what consequences come with using them,” inspector Christodoulou added.

“We also agreed with local communities on safe bonfire areas, using only pure wood, with full access for emergency services.”

In Akrotiri, similar messages were shared. Last week, the neighbourhood policing unit visited Trachoni primary school to warn children about the dangers.

“Our message was clear; firecrackers are not toys. Safety always comes first,” acting chief inspector Tony Demetriou stated.

The multi-agency effort highlights how collaboration across Cyprus is proving essential in keeping Easter celebrations safe and under control.