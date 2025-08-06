A sex toy was tossed onto the floor of a WNBA game on Tuesday night, continuing an unwanted trend around the league.

The latest incident occurred in the second quarter of the Indiana Fever’s road game against the Los Angeles Sparks. It followed similar incidents on July 29 when the Golden State Valkyries played against the host Atlanta Dream and on Friday when the Valkyries opposed the host Chicago Sky.

On Tuesday, Sparks guard Kelsey Plum was shooting a free throw with 2:05 left in the first half when the neon green sex toy landed in the key in front of the foul line.

Plum kicked the object into the stands.

An arrest was made Saturday in connection with the incident at the Dream game in College Park, Georgia. Delbert Carver, 23, was charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass.

No arrests were made following the Chicago occurrence, as Chicago police told ESPN on Monday, “We don’t see a call of service for that incident.”

The WNBA said in a statement last week: “The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans.

“In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”

“We don’t know who those people are,” Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell said post-game. “We are the product. We like to think that we come to play the game and people want to see us play. I think it’s just that simple, man, we can’t control everybody’s actions. To the person or people who think, you know, it’s cool, that’s up to you, to the higher power, I don’t think you’re praying for it. But for us, we keep the main thing the main thing, I think it’s about the basketball for both teams.”

“It’s super disrespectful,” Sky centre Elizabeth Williams told the Chicago Tribune on August 1. “I don’t really get the point of it. It’s really immature. Whoever is doing it needs to grow up.”