The Department of Road Transport (TOM) issued a fresh call to all vehicle owners on Tuesday to regularly check for safety recalls, as part of a new campaign aimed at preventing further tragedies linked to defective airbags.

This week, TOM began sending SMS alerts to thousands of vehicle owners with a clear message: “Check your vehicle regularly for recalls.info: www.mcw.gov.cy/rtd, Road Transport Department.”

The department stressed that prompt action on recalls is essential to ensure the safety of both drivers and passengers. The campaign aims to raise awareness and encourage people to take immediate steps if their vehicle is affected.

The push comes after Cyprus faced strong criticism over its slow response to the global Takata airbag crisis, which has resulted in two confirmed deaths on the island.

Although, authorities were warned as early as 2013, it wasn’t until 2023, after the death of Kyriakos Oxinos and later Styliani Georgalli, that serious action was finally taken. Both were killed by exploding airbags that had been known safety risks for years.

The department has recently recalled specific Citroen and BMW models fitted with Takata airbags.

TOM is urging all car owners to visit the official recall portal and check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).