An Interview with the Executive Director of Freedom24, Evgenii Tiapkin

As Cyprus positions itself as a rising fintech hub in Europe, few companies embody this transformation as vividly as Freedom24.

A subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp., Freedom24 has quickly emerged as a key player in the region’s digital finance space, reshaping how retail investors interact with global markets.

At the helm of this growth is Executive Director Evgenii Tiapkin, who has overseen the platform’s evolution into a scalable, tech-driven investment ecosystem based in Cyprus.

In this exclusive interview with the Cyprus Mail, Tiapkin shared his thoughts and insights on the company’s strategic focus on proprietary technology, its plans to launch a super app, and the critical role Cyprus plays in its long-term vision.

Moreover, he outlined how Freedom24’s commitment to innovation, regulatory compliance and user experience has helped the firm stand out across Europe, while also discussing the broader potential for Cyprus to become a financial innovation hub.

With a growing tech workforce, a supportive regulatory environment and a strategic geographic position, Cyprus is increasingly being seen as a launchpad for next-generation financial services, and Freedom24 is determined to lead that charge.

Freedom24 has rapidly become one of the most visible fintech players in the region. What do you consider the company’s most impactful achievements in building a digitally focused financial brand?

I believe our most impactful achievements lie in successfully creating a truly scalable digital investment platform empowering retail investors across the EU. We have smoothly combined ease of use, robust regulatory compliance and direct access to global financial markets into one intuitive platform. Our rapidly expanding presence in key European financial cities reflects the trust we have earned, and our commitment to transparency, strong governance and customer-centric solutions has solidified our brand as a synonym for reliability and innovation.

Your platform continues to evolve with new tools and capabilities. How has your in-house technology strategy influenced the way you serve customers and differentiate from competitors?

Our in-house technology strategy is central to our competitive edge. By developing proprietary technology right here in Cyprus, we maintain complete control over the entire client experience. This capability allows us to swiftly adapt to market changes, integrate new features and tailor services to diverse market needs. Such agility and customisation substantially set us apart from competitors relying on third-party solutions, ensuring we consistently stay ahead in innovation and responsiveness to customer feedback.

You’ve spoken about creating a full financial ecosystem, possibly including a super app. What would such an ecosystem look like and how would it differentiate you in the European market?

We envision a comprehensive financial ecosystem integrating brokerage services, digital banking, insurance, and more within a unified “super app.” This all-encompassing approach simplifies financial management, making complex operations intuitive and accessible. The integration and personalised user experience of the ecosystem will differentiate us significantly in the European market, redefining customer expectations and setting new standards for financial services across the continent.

How do you view the current fintech landscape in Cyprus, and what unique advantages does the island offer as a base for developing financial technology?

Cyprus holds significant potential as a fintech hub, benefiting from its EU membership, ideal geographic position bridging markets, competitive taxation and skilled multicultural workforce. The robust regulatory environment and government’s proactive approach towards innovation provide additional trust and security. Cyprus is poised to become Europe’s fintech laboratory.

Your company is investing heavily in proprietary technology. Why is this an area of strategic importance and what benefits does it bring compared to using third-party solutions?

Investing in proprietary technology provides us with strategic independence and unmatched agility. Being free from third-party limitations allows rapid deployment of new features and swift adaptation to evolving regulations and new rules. This independence ensures superior security standards and enhanced data protection. Ultimately, owning our technology empowers us to consistently deliver outstanding client experiences.

How do you attract and retain digital talent in Cyprus, especially in the core areas where Freedom is operating in?

We prioritise creating an exceptional work environment that merges professional growth opportunities with a vibrant corporate culture. Our employees engage in meaningful projects, enjoying tangible outcomes. We actively encourage work-life balance, sports and internal initiatives such as corporate sailing teams, fostering a culture where employees take pride and ownership in their work. This comprehensive approach helps us effectively attract and retain top-tier talents.

You mentioned that Cyprus has the potential to become a financial innovation hub. What practical steps are needed to turn this vision into reality, and what role is Freedom24 playing in that journey?

Realising Cyprus’s potential as a financial innovation hub requires coordinated efforts among regulators, government bodies and the private sector. Practical steps include streamlining regulatory processes, fostering continuous dialogue with innovative companies, investing in digital infrastructure and supporting educational initiatives in technology and finance. Freedom24 actively contributes by creating intellectual property locally, employing numerous skilled professionals and consistently expanding our technological capabilities. Collectively, these efforts position Cyprus prominently within the European fintech landscape.