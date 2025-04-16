Michail Christoforou, 69, from Agrokipia was killed on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a motorcycle on a zebra crossing.
The police said the motorcyclist, aged 37, was riding along Limassol avenue in Strovolos, when he hit Christoforou who was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.
Christoforou was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The 37-year-old motorcyclist was also taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital, where he was treated and discharged.
He tested negative in an alcotest.
Nicosia police investigations are ongoing.
