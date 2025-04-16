Valentina Bagniya, CMO at SOFTSWISSValentina boasts a career in marketing that spans multiple industries, from FMCG to iGaming, and many brands such as British American Tobacco, Nestlé, and Heineken. Her expertise in marketing strategy, market research, management, and trade marketing has been sharpened through years of experience leading the marketing departments of regional spirits and beer companies.Under Valentina’s leadership, SOFTSWISS has become the number one brand in the media over the past four years, receiving industry recognition and awards such as EGR Marketing and Innovation Award 2023 and 2024, Best Advertising and Marketing Campaign at the European iGaming Awards, the iGaming Brand IDOL 2023 and many more.In 2024, the European iGaming Excellence Awards honoured Valentina as iGaming Influencer of the Year.

Q1: Valentina, let’s start with something many people overlook. Is it really possible for a company to be a perfect fit for everyone?

Not really – and honestly, that’s okay. I believe there are no bad employers or bad employees, there are only mismatches. What works perfectly for one person might feel completely off for another. To avoid those mismatches, companies must ensure communicating their values during hiring, onboarding and beyond.

Q2: Values are a word we hear a lot in business, but what do they actually mean?

Values are not abstract words on a wall, but a part of our daily work environment and internal culture. In every responsible and sustainable business, they are supposed to be deeply embedded in processes, guiding day-to-day decisions and interactions. It’s important to talk about them openly during team meetings or performance reviews. It’s every manager’s obligation to help their team members understand how their actions align with the company’s values and where they can grow.

Q3: Can you give an example of how it looks in practice?

Absolutely. At SOFTSWISS, we’ve always paid close attention to how we communicate our values – but now, as the company continues to grow and reach new levels of scale, we’re even more focused on making sure our values are embedded in everyday processes. Not just in what we say – but in how we lead, support and recognise one another.

For example, we hold regular one-on-one meetings, and “how you do your job” is an essential part of these conversations. Also, we have an annual Personal Evaluation process that is part of our company’s culture.

These are not top-down reviews – they’re designed as open, two-way conversations. Employees are encouraged to discuss what truly matters to them: their goals, ideas, concerns or challenges. This creates space for real alignment between personal development and company values – in a way that feels practical, not performative.

Beyond direct work with teams, we also use company-wide tools to reinforce our culture – like our internal recognition and reward platform, WIN STYLE. Employees can thank colleagues by sending internal currency linking that appreciation to one of our core values. This turns a simple “thank you” into a moment of value-driven recognition, making our principles feel visible, shared, and part of everyday life.

Q4: What are the advantages of investing in a company culture?

Culture is not a ‘nice-to-have’ – it’s a fundamental enabler of performance. Without a strong culture, even the best strategy struggles to deliver. I often refer to the idea behind “culture eats strategy for breakfast” – and, in practice, it holds true across industries and regions.

A well-defined culture sets expectations, builds trust and accelerates alignment. It creates the psychological safety people need to contribute fully, challenge ideas, and take ownership. It fosters a shared mindset – which, especially in large or distributed teams, becomes a powerful force for clarity, consistency, and innovation.

If there’s one piece of advice I’d offer to companies that are scaling or expanding into new markets, it’s this: invest in culture early and intentionally.

When new talent joins a business – whether in a new office or function – culture becomes the compass. It helps people understand not just what needs to be done, but how things are done, what’s valued, and how to succeed together.

Q5: Many companies offer similar perks – salary, insurance, bonuses, and so on. What makes an employee experience truly stand out?

There’s no doubt that financial incentives matter – salary, bonuses, benefits. These are essential building blocks, and no one questions their importance.

But when those basics are comparable, what truly differentiates one company from another is its culture – and how that culture is brought to life and communicated through a clear and authentic EVP, or Employee Value Proposition.

A strong EVP is not an abstract slogan or a generic set of perks. It’s a strategic expression of what employees genuinely value, and what the company consistently delivers in return. A relevant EVP is rooted in real research, listening and understanding – because people engage deeply when they feel seen, heard, and aligned with something meaningful.

It’s also about clarity and consistency: what your people experience internally should mirror what candidates hear externally. At SOFTSWISS, for example, we made a deliberate decision to centralise ownership of employer brand and EVP within the marketing function. Rather than splitting it between HR, internal communications, and other departments, this approach allows us to ensure strategic alignment across all channels — internal and external — and maintain one clear, consistent voice.

That’s how EVP becomes more than a message – it becomes part of the culture employees live and candidates aspire to join.

Q6: And what about the common gap between a company’s external image and internal reality?

This is one of the most common – and most costly – challenges in employer branding. Many companies invest in building an attractive external image, but if that narrative doesn’t align with the internal experience, the result is predictable: disappointment, disengagement and, ultimately, attrition.

At SOFTSWISS, we approach this very consciously. We believe that credibility is the foundation of any strong employer brand. That means no overpromising, no glossy illusions – just clear, consistent, and honest communication, inside and out.

The strongest brands – employer or corporate – are those where what you say and what you do are aligned. That’s why we treat our EVP not just as a message to the market, but as a daily internal commitment to our people. It’s not about being perfect – it’s about being real and living up to what we stand for.

Q7: Final question – if you had to name one reason why people stay at a company, what would it be?

People stay when they feel a genuine sense of belonging and purpose; when they’re trusted, supported and empowered to grow – not just professionally, but as individuals.

It’s rarely the perks or policies that make people stay. Those might attract talent, but they don’t build long-term commitment. Culture does. It shapes how people experience their everyday work – how they’re treated, how they collaborate, and how they see their future in the company.

There’s a saying we often hear: “people don’t leave companies, they leave managers”.

But in reality, people leave cultures, because even the strongest leaders – and the most talented people – can’t thrive in an environment that doesn’t support them. A weak or misaligned culture can quietly eat away not just at strategy, but at trust, performance and potential.

That’s why culture isn’t a soft topic – it’s a strategic one.