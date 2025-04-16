The government has taken a major leap forward in the fight against cancer with the approval of a new national cancer institute, Health Minister Michael Damianos said on Wednesday.

The cabinet has backed plans by the health ministry to establish the institute as an independent private legal entity, wholly owned by the state. The model promises greater flexibility and efficiency in tackling one of Cyprus’ most pressing health challenges.

The institute’s creation marks a critical step in upgrading cancer care, improving coordination between medical bodies, and implementing Cyprus’ national cancer strategy, the minister said. It will also introduce structured guidelines to streamline diagnosis, treatment and research.

A detailed study, commissioned by the ministry and guided by the national cancer committee, informed the proposal, drawing on both Cyprus’ current healthcare landscape and best practices from leading European and international cancer centres.

The institute will also strengthen ties with global research networks, opening doors to collaborative projects and EU funding opportunities.

Funding of €1.3 million has been earmarked in the 2025 health budget to kickstart the initiative.