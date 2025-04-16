A cardboard box with a large amount of duty-free tobacco products was found by Limassol police in a car stopped for inspection on Tuesday, while the driver was found to be in possession of €37,450 in cash and 35 Turkish lira (approximately €0.81).

The car was stopped near the Episkopi weighing station and the driver was arrested.

Both the driver and his vehicle were taken to the Limassol customs office, where officers confiscated 50 cartons of 200 cigarettes each, nine packets of 20 cigarettes each and 3kg of rolling tobacco.

They also confiscated the car and held the cash.

The driver requested an out-of-court settlement for €7,500, which was accepted and he was released.

The car was also given back after the driver paid €500.

The customs department is investigating the origin of the withheld cash.