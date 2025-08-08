Shots were fired on Friday at 4am at a vehicle belonging to a 25-year-old woman in Oroklini.

The woman alerted the police, after she heard loud noises resembling gunshots, while she was at home.

Members of the police arrived at the scene and established that the woman’s vehicle, which was parked outside her home, had been shot at several times.

The scene was cordoned off and police found five full and five spent cartridges on the ground.

Police investigations are ongoing.