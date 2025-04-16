Gaming company DreamPlay has announced the launch of a new office and campus in Limassol, as part of its wider push to scale operations across Europe.

The decision reflects the company’s commitment to blending cutting-edge technology with innovative gaming solutions, while tapping into Cyprus’ growing reputation as a strategic hub for the industry.

Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the island has become a magnet for both established operators and tech-driven newcomers.

DreamPlay is now set to benefit from its strong regulatory framework, thriving digital ecosystem and favourable location.

Creating a unique working environment is central to the company’s plans.

The new campus in Limassol mirrors its global network, already spanning Thailand, Bali, Peru, the UAE and Poland, and is designed to foster creativity and collaboration, offering a model closer to a lifestyle than a traditional office.

“The iGaming industry thrives on passion and creativity. That’s why we believe in providing a space where our team feels inspired,” said DreamPlay CEO Alex Tkach.

With flexible work arrangements, a four-day workweek, and full support for relocating staff—including accommodation, airport pickup and legal assistance—the Limassol campus reflects DreamPlay’s broader ethos.

“Our Dream Campuses offer an ecosystem of support that allows our team to focus on their work while enjoying a high quality of life. Whether it’s airport pickup, legal assistance, or just a friendly community, we provide it all,” said Tkach.

The Cyprus launch marks a key milestone in DreamPlay’s global expansion, with the new base acting as a commercial and strategic centre for future growth.

“Cyprus isn’t just a location, it’s a launchpad,” Tkach explained.

“It gives us the ideal platform to connect with key markets and navigate regulatory challenges with ease. It’s our commercial and business center, giving us the agility to scale quickly across regions like Latin America, Asia, and Europe.”

No longer seen solely as a destination for traditional gaming companies, Cyprus is emerging as a centre for emerging technologies and digital ecosystems.

DreamPlay is among the new wave of companies helping shape what iGaming looks like in the 21st century.