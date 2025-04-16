President Nikos Christodoulides has been accused of involvement in a “political deal” to legitimise an allegedly illegal building project, the former auditor general said on Wednesday. Odysseas Michaelides, who previously led Cyprus’ Audit Office, claims the president personally inaugurated a leisure centre in Nicosia province that had been constructed unlawfully before receiving rushed approvals.

In a strongly worded public announcement, Michaelides alleged that the Audit Office, an independent body tasked with investigating government misconduct, was being manipulated by the president to bury scandals. The controversy centres on a leisure centre that, until March 2023, was reportedly operating without proper permits. Yet within months of Christodoulides taking office, authorities fast-tracked approvals, granting a building permit in April 2023 and a tourism ministry operating licence by September, despite legal requirements allegedly not being met.

Michaelides described the speed of approvals as “unprecedented,” suggesting an “invisible hand” had ensured authorities acted with unusual haste. He revealed that the original whistleblower complaint, filed by an MP in November 2023, explicitly accused the leisure centre’s owner of striking a “political deal” with Christodoulides. The president later presided over the venue’s inauguration in October 2023, a fact Michaelides claims was conspicuously absent from the Audit Office’s official report.

The former auditor also disclosed he had already alerted European Union bodies to two other cases of alleged misconduct within the Audit Office. He now demands the leisure centre case be handed to Cyprus’ Anti-Corruption Authority, threatening to escalate the matter himself if no action is taken after Easter.

The allegations pose a direct challenge to Christodoulides’ political credibility, having campaigned in 2023 on promises to combat corruption and reform governance. Michaelides accused the president and his administration of betraying those pledges, instead “acting as pioneers of graft and favouritism.” The government has yet to issue a formal response.