Agency underscores growing American interest in Cyprus as a strategic business hub

Invest Cyprus on Wednesday issued a statement highlighting the success of its recent participation in a high-level roadshow to the United States alongside president Nikos Christodoulides.

The mission, which took place from April 3 to 9, included engagements in New York, Houston, and San Francisco.

Its aim was to strengthen economic ties between Cyprus and the United States and position Cyprus as a strategic destination for investment, innovation, and business growth.

The delegation included key government officials, as well as Invest Cyprus chairman Evgenios Evgeniou and CEO Marios Tannousis.

Invest Cyprus, the national investment promotion agency, played a central role in organising and participating in high-level meetings with leading US companies, including two targeted roundtable discussions held in New York and San Francisco.

The statement noted that the visit began in New York, where Invest Cyprus hosted a private roundtable with senior executives from major US investment banks, private equity firms, fintech companies, and strategic investors.

At the event, president Christodoulides presented Cyprus as “one of the fastest growing EU economies, with sound fiscal indicators and a strategic geographic location bridging Europe, the Middle East, and Africa”.

“The roundtable served as an impactful platform to convey Cyprus’ advantages directly to influential financial leaders and underscore our readiness to foster long-term partnerships,” the agency said.

During the New York programme, the chairman of Invest Cyprus also participated in a panel discussion at the Capital Link: Cyprus Business Forum.

The forum showcased investment opportunities across Cyprus’ key sectors, facilitating investor awareness of the country’s economic potential.

A symbolic highlight of the New York visit was President Christodoulides ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, joined by Polys Hajioannou, CEO of Safe Bulkers.

In San Francisco, Invest Cyprus held another roundtable discussion led by president Christodoulides.

“The engagement revealed significant interest from Silicon Valley executives in Cyprus as a partner for expansion, collaboration, and innovation in Europe and beyond,” the statement mentioned.

According to Invest Cyprus, meetings with top executives from Tenstorrent, Plug and Play, Nvidia, Oracle, Google, and Amazon further underscored the island’s positioning as a “strategic innovation hub”.

“As the tech world increasingly seeks stable, skilled, and scalable EU-based partners, Cyprus presents a compelling case,” the agency stated.

The statement emphasised that “the growth of the ICT sector, currently contributing 14 per cent of GDP,” along with Cyprus’ recognition as “the only South European country that is a Strong Innovator in the EU,” served as key messages.

Specific success stories were shared to highlight the country’s transformation into a tech-forward economy.

While in San Francisco, the president also met with members of the Cypriot diaspora working in fields such as technology, research, and innovation.

These individuals, the agency mentioned, are “among the best commercial ambassadors of Cyprus”, playing an essential role in promoting the island’s image and investment appeal abroad.

Throughout the roadshow, the statement continued, president Christodoulides “powerfully articulated Cyprus’ commitment to sustainable development, international cooperation, and economic excellence”.

With Cyprus preparing to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026, Invest Cyprus described the mission as a pivotal step in the nation’s economic diplomacy.

“For Invest Cyprus, it reaffirmed our role as a catalyst for strategic growth and as a trusted partner for international investors,” the statement concluded.