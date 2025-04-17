With impressive growth in traffic, number of listings, and technological innovation, the BuySell platform is outperforming every other real estate website and app in Cyprus — and the numbers prove it.

1. The Most Popular Real Estate Website in Cyprus

In March 2025, the website BuySellCyprus.com surpassed two million visitors, marking a historic record for the Cypriot property market. With over six million page views per month, it attracts the majority of users looking to buy or rent a home in Cyprus.

According to industry experts, any private seller or professional real estate agent not listing their property on BuySellCyprus.com is missing out on access to approximately 90% of the market, which is estimated to be served by BuySellCyprus.com.

2. The Largest Property Database in Cyprus

With over 110,000 active properties for sale and rent, BuySellCyprus.com offers three times more choices than the next closest competitor. Apartments, houses, commercial properties, plots, land, and bank-owned properties — all in one place, listed by individuals, estate agents, developers, and banks.

3. The No.1 Real Estate App in Cyprus

Perhaps the most impressive achievement is the success of the BuySell App, which — within just a few weeks — soared into the Top 5 apps in Cyprus, outperforming all other real estate apps and rivaling digital giants like TikTok, ChatGPT, Temu, and WhatsApp.

Today, the BuySell App is the fastest-growing and most popular property app in Cyprus.

4. More Clients, Lower Cost

Private sellers and estate agents advertising on BuySellCyprus.com receive the highest number of serious clients, with a cost per lead up to 10 times lower compared to traditional advertising methods like social media, Google Ads, or television.

5. Instant AI-Powered Property Valuation

BuySell is the only platform in Cyprus offering a free, AI-based instant property valuation tool. Sellers can find out their home’s market value in less than a minute, easily and accurately.

6. Smart Property Recommendations

Thanks to artificial intelligence, the BuySell platform analyzes each user’s preferences and sends personalized property suggestions by email, saving time and preventing missed opportunities.

With numbers that speak for themselves — nearly 2 million monthly visitors, over 110,000 properties, and the most popular real estate app in Cyprus — BuySell is clearly winning on every front of the real estate market.

