Reaffirming its commitment to inclusion and community empowerment through sports, Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation has sponsored the construction of a sea ramp and provided a sea wheelchair with additional equipment at the Nautical Club of Kyrenia (NOK). This new infrastructure ensures safer and more accessible training conditions for para-athletes and their coaches, further strengthening the mission of NOK.

As part of this sponsorship, the Foundation was invited to attend this year’s annual kayak tournament, held in memory of the 13 fallen heroes of the Mari disaster in 2011. The event brought together more than 100 participants, from five to 70 years old, including para-athletes. The races covered distances from 5 km to 20 km, concluding with an awards ceremony at the Kyrenia Nautical Club.

Representing the Foundation, Nataliya Ryaba, Head of Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, joined Kyrenia Nautical Club President Florentzos Karayiannas, alongside trainers and other sponsors, to present awards to the participants.

“Sports unite people and communities, empowering individuals to unlock their inner strength and discover their true potential. Through this contribution, we anticipate making para kayaking in Cyprus even more inclusive, safe and accessible, giving both children and adults the opportunity to grow through sport,” noted Andrey Dashin, Founder of Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation on the occasion of the sponsorship.

The event, officially supported by the Cyprus Canoe Federation, highlighted the strength, talent and determination of the island’s kayaking community. Notably, one of NOK’s teenage para-athletes, Panagiotis Tyrimou, is representing Cyprus at the Paralympic World Championship in Milan this month.

About Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation

The Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organisation established in 2014 by Andrey and Julia Dashin to support vulnerable communities and drive positive change across Cyprus. Guided by four core pillars — social welfare, healthcare, education and environmental stewardship — the Foundation is committed to creating lasting social impact by promoting community development, social inclusion and equal opportunities for all.

While its initiatives span a wide range of causes, with a particular focus on supporting children, the Foundation has funded and implemented numerous charitable initiatives across the island. Through strategic partnerships, meaningful collaborations and active engagement, the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation aims to address pressing societal challenges and improve the quality of life in Cyprus.