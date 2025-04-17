Add orange to baking choices

Easter Cookies

200g all-purpose flour

50g unsalted butter

50g sugar

15g concentrated milk 7.5% fat

1 medium egg (50g)

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon orange zest

½ teaspoon cinnamon

For the coating

Yolk from a large egg

In a food processor, mix all the ingredients together until you have a soft dough.

Weigh each biscuit to 50g and shape into an oblong 18cm cord.

Fold it on both sides until you have the ‘S’ shape.

Brush the cookies with the yolk.

Bake at 180C for 20 minutes in a baking pan lined with parchment paper.

Healthy Truffles

125g raisins or dried berries

100g muesli

75g carob syrup or grape molasses (grape syrup)

50g nuts

1/2 teaspoon orange zest

To decorate

Cocoa powder sifted

Place the sifted cocoa powder in a small deep pot or baking dish.

In a food processor add all the ingredients. Grind well until you have a uniform mixture.

Shape the truffles into balls (35g) between your palms.

Place all the truffles inside the pan and shake lightly until covered in cocoa.

Put in the fridge for half to an hour and serve.

Catalan Cream

400ml heavy cream

100g whole milk

1 5cm piece of lemon zest

1 5cm piece orange zest

1 cinnamon stick

3 egg yolks

2 teaspoons cornflour

3 tbsp white granulated sugar

For topping

4 tablespoons white granulated sugar

In a small saucepan, heat the cream, milk, fruit peels and cinnamon stick. Once the mixture is hot, remove the saucepan from the heat and let it cool for 5 minutes.

At the same time, in a bowl, whisk the yolks along with the sugar and corn flour until they have a creamy texture.

Then pour the cream mixture into the yolks and mix well.

Strain the mixture back into the pot where you boiled the cream.

Then divide the mixture among the 4 ovenproof serving dishes.

Place on a baking sheet and add hot water (500ml) up to 1/3 the height of the dishes.

Bake at 160C for 30 minutes. Let them cool for half an hour.

Place them in the refrigerator until they thicken and cool – for at least 2 hours.

Sprinkle the cold surface of the cream with 1 tablespoon of sugar.

Burn the sugar with a flame. If you don’t have a torch, burn the sugar in the oven grill.

Wait for 2 minutes before serving to solidify the caramel and create a crispy crust.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/