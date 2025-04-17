Passengers and drivers arriving at Larnaca airport are reminded of special arrangements to facilitate traffic, in view of the Easter holidays, the summer season and the commencement of phase B of works.

Hermes Airports said special arrangement are in place for taxis and buses. Passengers are requested to use the west side of the terminal in arrivals, following the signs.

Passengers on outgoing flights can use the drop-off zone in front of the main entrances on the departure level.

Drivers picking up passengers on incoming flights should park in the designated carpark, with a €1 charge for up to 20 minutes.

The carpark at Larnaca airport is separated into five sections and can cover all needs.

If one section is full, then drivers can use another, particularly P5, which is the largest.

Passengers and drivers are urged to follow the signs, Hermes Airports says.