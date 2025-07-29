The safety and wellbeing of the 2025 conscription intake is a top priority for the defence ministry, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Tuesday during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Tassos Papadopoulos stadium in Nicosia.

“Our soldiers are our most valuable asset, for this reason we work intensively to the maximum of our capacity to provide them with security and the best living conditions,” Palmas said.

Describing the event as a symbolic moment marking the renewal of the National Guard, he said the new conscripts would be a driving force in strengthening and modernising Cyprus’ armed forces.

From today, he told the new recruits, “you take on the sacred duty of defending the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus, as did your friends, fathers and relatives before you.”

Palmas also urged the recruits to be disciplined, responsible, cooperative and eager to learn new skills. “Your readiness and training are essential to becoming capable soldiers who can meet any challenge.”

New recruits at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Tassos Papadopoulos stadium, in Nicosia

Also addressing new conscripts at a separate ceremony held at the Christos Kelis military camp in Kissonerga, Paphos, National Guard Chief Lieutenant General George Tsitsikostas stressed the need for constant vigilance.

“You have the honour and duty to join the side of the armed forces and dedicate your abilities and strength to the sacred mission assigned to you, ensuring the Republic’s territorial integrity,” the general said.

“There is no room for complacency. Constant readiness is our daily duty,” he added.

By wearing the uniform, he told the conscripts, they honour the legacy of those who served before them. “Cyprus may not have a large army, but it has something more powerful – mental strength, unwavering faith, commitment to duty, and soldiers ready to defend every inch of its land.”

Freedom, he added, is not granted but earned through struggle and sacrifice, and it must be continuously safeguarded.

From now on, he told the recruits, “you are not only part of your family, but part of our large military family – the National Guard, which welcomes the youth of Cyprus and prepares them with care and respect.”

The National Guard chief reminded the new conscripts that their military service is not a pause in life but a foundation for it. “You will gain experiences that will strengthen your character, instil a sense of duty and fill you with pride,” he said, urging them to adapt quickly, embrace discipline and exceed their limits in this new environment.