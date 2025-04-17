The Social Alliance, a coalition backing sustainable development, has hailed as a victory for nature a court ruling suspending construction of a new port in Pentakomo after environmental groups warned it could threaten the critically endangered Mediterranean monk seal.

The interim order by Cyprus’ administrative court marks the first time a major project has been halted in Cyprus solely on environmental grounds, a move campaigners are calling a “landmark moment for environmental justice”.

In a statement, the group stressed that the site lies near a proposed Natura 2000 protected zone, a vital habitat for the monk seals, of which only around 20 remain in Cypriot waters. The Alliance urged the government to fully enforce EU laws requiring rigorous environmental assessments for projects near sensitive ecosystems.

The court’s decision overrules a February approval by the urban planning department, which had greenlit the port’s construction. A final hearing will take place at a later date.

BirdLife Cyprus, one of the groups that brought the legal challenge, described the ruling as a turning point.

But the battle is far from over. With another court date looming, BirdLife has launched a public appeal for donations to fund its ongoing legal fight.

The Mediterranean monk seal is one of the world’s rarest marine mammals. While Cyprus’ agriculture ministry recently reported a slight increase in local numbers, experts warn the population remains perilously low.

Charalambos Nicolaou, head of the government’s monk seal monitoring programme, urged the public to keep their distance if they encounter the animals.

The case has put a spotlight on the tension between development and conservation in Cyprus. For now, the fate of Pentakomo’s port, and the seals that depend on its waters, hangs in the balance.