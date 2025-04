Two young people had to be rescued after getting trapped while mountain climbing on Thursday in Palaichori.

According to Philenews the two individuals were climbing in a steep location, 25-metre height when they got trapped and couldn’t continue.

Adreas Kettis said that firefighters from both Nicosia and the EMAK unit stations went on site with rescue vehicles.

The two men were transported to a safe location and did not any medical care.