Tourism revenue in Cyprus climbed to €373.3 million in May 2025, according to the latest results on Wednesday from the passengers survey conducted by the statistical service (Cystat).

This marks a 20.2 per cent increase compared to May 2024, when it stood at €310.5 million.

For the five-month period from January to May 2025, revenue from tourism is estimated at €955.8 million, a rise of 27.2 per cent over the €751.2 million recorded in the same period of 2024.

In terms of individual spending, the average expenditure per person in May 2025 reached €779.08, reflecting a 5.7 per cent increase compared to €736.82 in May 2024.

As in previous months, the United Kingdom remained the largest source of tourists to Cyprus, accounting for 37.4 per cent of total arrivals in May. Travellers from the UK spent on average €97.77 per day.

Israel ranked second with a 9.4 per cent share of tourist arrivals, with visitors from the country spending an average of €153.11 per day.

Poland followed as the third largest market, contributing 7.7 per cent of arrivals, with Polish tourists spending €90.28 per day on average.

In total, the number of tourist arrivals during the month reached 479,160, up from 421,400 in May 2024. Although the number of visitors increased, the average length of stay decreased slightly to 8.1 days, compared to 8.5 days the previous year.

Looking at individual markets in more detail, Austria sent 8,773 tourists to Cyprus in May 2025, who stayed 8.2 days on average and spent €773.66 per person, with daily spending reaching €94.35.

Belgium recorded 2,644 visitors, with an average stay of 7.6 days and expenditure of €884.51 per person, while daily spending stood at €116.38.

Meanwhile, France sent 9,957 tourists, who stayed for 6.6 days and spent €686.90 per person, reaching €104.08 per day.

Germany ranked fourth in terms of arrivals, with 29,938 tourists who stayed 8.6 days on average and spent €886.28 per person, with daily expenditure at €103.06.

There were also 8,635 arrivals from Denmark, with an average stay of 7 days and spending of €776.71 per person, with daily expenditure at €110.96.

Switzerland saw 7,249 arrivals with an average stay of 6.4 days and one of the highest per person expenditures at €924.80, with daily spending of €144.50.

From Greece, 17,591 tourists visited during May, staying an average of 6.5 days and spending €391.21 per person, while daily spending stood at €60.19.

The United States sent 6,808 tourists, with an average stay of 8.2 days and per person expenditure of €840.20, reaching €102.46 per day.

In comparison, from the UK, 179,150 tourists visited Cyprus in May 2025, staying for 9.7 days on average and spending €948.39 per person.

Moreover, Israeli tourists, numbering 45,249, stayed an average of 4.1 days and spent €627.74 per person.

Italy contributed 5,623 tourists, who stayed 6.0 days on average and spent €674.77 per person, with daily expenditure at €112.46.

There were 3,093 arrivals from Lebanon, however, data on length of stay and expenditure were marked as unreliable.

As for Norway, it recorded 7,656 visitors, though no reliable data were available for their stay and spending.

From the Netherlands, 8,078 tourists visited Cyprus in May 2025, staying an average of 7.7 days and spending €971.15 per person, reaching €126.12 per day.

Tourists from Poland numbered 36,800, stayed for 6.6 days, and spent €595.84 per person, with daily expenditure at €90.28.

Sweden sent 22,924 visitors, who stayed for 8.2 days and spent €728.01 per person, with daily spending reaching €88.78.

Visitors from Finland reached 6,360 tourists in May 2025, staying an average of 8.1 days and spending €854.76 per person, with daily expenditure at €105.53.

Tourism sector on track for another strong year, says Koumis

Indeed, Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis on Wednesday told state broadcaster Rik that “the tourism sector is having another very good year”.

Koumis pointed out that he considers it a given that a new double record of arrivals and revenues will be achieved in 2025.

He further stated that “the twelve-day war between Israel and Iran did not particularly affect the tourist flow to Cyprus”.

Regarding hotel occupancy, the deputy minister said that it is “currently very high“, approaching 100 per cent during the summer period.

Ministry warns of fake social media accounts

Meanwhile, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism has published its official social media accounts and websites, noting that there are accounts in the occupied territories that resemble them.

In a statement, the Deputy Ministry warned that social media accounts have recently circulated “with content of questionable validity”.

“As a Deputy Ministry, we fully respect freedom of speech, but we must point out that inaccurate and exaggerated statements, especially on sensitive issues, may create false impressions and damage our country in sectors of great importance such as the tourism sector,” it said.

The official Visit Cyprus accounts are:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VisitCyprus.cy/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/visitcypruscom/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@visitcypruscom

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/visitcyprus

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/visitcyprus

Official accounts of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism include:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dmtcyprus/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/depmintourismcy/

X: https://x.com/DepMinTourismCy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/deputy-ministry-of-tourism

Official websites:

https://www.visitcyprus.com/

https://www.gov.cy/tou