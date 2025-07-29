My daughter’s beautiful home in Souni Zanadja was totally destroyed in this week’s wildfires.

There was no warning and nobody to extinguish the flames. Their water and power had been cut off, making them helpless.

The Municipality Office is nearby. Surely every rural municipality should be equipped with fire fighting equipment and staffed by trained volunteers in emergencies.

Their’s was the only house in the street to be damaged. It is the end house in a cult de sac.

Fire spread up the forested embankment and could have been saved with the right resources.

Their house is insured but not for enough to cover their losses.

Is there any news regarding a government plan to compensate victims?

J. Carrs