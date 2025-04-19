Turkey is manipulating the international community on the Cyprus problem, presenting concessions and demanding reciprocation, and has lured the Greek Cypriot side into discussing trivialities, thus buying time to promote its bid to Turkify the whole of Cyprus, Archbishop Georgios said in a scathing Easter message.

The archbishop warned that a concerted effort was being made to convince the Greek Cypriot side that this was its last chance to reach a settlement and called on everyone to wake up and prevent “national suicide”.

The archbishop’s message will be read out in all churches to worshippers on Saturday night at the Easter service.

Archbishop Georgios referred to the meaning of the resurrection and the message it represents.

“The resurrection sends the message that light overcomes darkness, good overcomes evil, hatred cannot overcome love and injustice gives way to divine justice. It is an international message, which surpasses the limits of time and history, encouraging people to strive for good, even if they encounter obstacles and difficulties,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we Greeks of Cyprus cannot fully surrender to the joy of the resurrection this year either,” the archbishop said, referring to the Cyprus problem.

“As much as all this troubles us, it does not disappoint us, nor discourage us. The day will come for the redemption of our homeland,” he said.

“Injustice will not always prevail over justice, however we too must soberly and correctly plan our struggle and our demands,” Archbishop Georgios said.

“Turkey has managed to lure us into seeing the solution of our problem from its own angle and perspective. Taking advantage of the reluctance, perhaps, and inability of the UN to exert on Turkey for a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem and its tactic of keeping equal distances between victim and aggressor, Turkey constantly poses new demands.”

“Indeed recently, it presented its acceptance to attend the talks as a concession and demanded, therefore, more concessions on our part as proof of goodwill for a solution.”

The archbishop added that Turkey, by seeking ‘calm waters’ and pretending to be ‘a peacemaker’, with the aim of gaining a role in European defence and security, has managed to get the Greek Cypriot side discussing the walls surrounding cemeteries, the environment and photovoltaics in the buffer zone as confidence-building measures.

In this way, Turkey was buying time, with the aim of taking over and Turkifying the whole of Cyprus.

“Turks and international actors are trying to convince us that this is our last chance. They are confronting us with the coercive dilemma of accepting the new demands of the occupying power, since we have no room to improve the situation. They are essentially suggesting ways to commit national suicide,” the archbishop said.

“This is unpleasant and tragic and should awaken us and strengthen us in the struggle to secure the future of Hellenism in Cyprus.”

He said the need for national reflection was urgent and there was no room for further concessions which would not put a stop to Turkey’s expansionist plans.

“We don’t have the slightest excuse for further concessions,” he said.

“In our long history, we have gone through much worse and we have endured. With God’s help, we will endure this Golgotha as well, knowing that after the crucifixion comes the Resurrection,” the archbishop said.

The archbishop said Cyprus had a duty to secure the rights of all Europeans for its people and that Greece and Cyprus should undertake coordinated efforts to liberate the island.

He wished everyone a happy Easter and particularly mentioned the enclaved, the refugees and the ailing.

“The great message of today is that sorrows and sufferings are temporary, the power of evil and the forces of opposition are fleeting.”