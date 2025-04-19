As congregations from all churches around the island on Friday night walked under the epitaph and then paraded through nearby streets with it, one village in Limassol did things differently.

The epitaph is traditionally decorated with flowers – collected from gardens on congregants in days past.

But at the church of Ayios Georgios in Mandria the flowers were actually small pot plants.

The small plants decorated the whole of the epitaph and at the end of the church service on Saturday night will be shared among the congregation with each family to take one home.