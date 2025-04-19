Paphos is steadily continuing on a path towards modernisation and continuous upgrades, mayor Phedonas Phedonos said on Saturday, adding that results are already visible.

He said these include “projects that change our daily lives, new infrastructures that enhance the character of our city, actions and initiatives that support its people”

He said the town’s potential is being used to build a friendly, functional and vibrant city – “a Paphos of creativity, knowledge, transparency and quality of life”.

At the same time, he added that investments are being made in technologies, services and infrastructure to meet the needs of citizens and strengthen Paphos’ role as a modern European city.