A 45-year-old man from Paphos was arrested after being found to be illegally in possession of a total of 55 firecrackers and four fireworks, the police said on Sunday.

The police said the arrest was made as a result of a search carried out on Saturday, with the firecrackers and fireworks found in the man’s car during a routine roadside check.

The man was arrested, with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.