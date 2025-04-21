Easter week is upon us and along with its festivities and religious customs, the faithful around the island are preparing for a long weekend full of family time, hearty lunches and traditional games. The fun does not stop on Easter Monday, as one neighbourhood in Nicosia is preparing a day of games and activities for Tuesday, April 22.

The Municipality of Nicosia organises a day of fun and tradition in the square of Agia Varvara Church in Kaimakli from 4.30pm to 8pm. Traditional songs, dances, games and competitions that remind of the customs that once dominated Cypriot villages, will engage the local community.

The event will also include food, traditional delicacies, and handmade crafts for sale and the participation of local groups (71st Kaimakli Scout Group, Kaimakli Primary School Parents’ Associations, EKYSY – Union of Cypriot Pensioners and Souvlakia O Tsolias).

The day’s programme includes Cypriot dances by the Grigoris Assiotis Folklore Group, live music by the ensemble Epea Pteroenta with Giorgos Foundos on bouzouki, Efksifios Satsias on violin, Eleni Konstantinou on guitar and vocals, and Christos Foundos on accordion. Dances from Asia Minor and the Aegean Islands will also be performed by the Rymvos Music and Dance Group.

Old and young will be able to take part in the traditional games the 71st Kaimakli Scout Group will organise at 5pm whilst traditional workshops will also take place.

A Cypriot baked goods workshop with Despina Aikaterini and Andrea Tenizi will have participants making Easter breads, zempiloudi and avkoti (5pm-6.30pm), whilst a handmade whistle workshop with Charalambos Charalambous will also run.

Throughout the square, stalls will serve souvlakia, popcorn and crepes, loukoumades, honey pies and drinks and treats from the Traditional coffee shop at Agia Varvara Square.

Easter Tuesday in Kaimakli

Traditional games, workshops, live music and dance performances. April 22. Agia Varvara Church, Kaimakli, Nicosia. 4.30pm-8pm