A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after police found over nine kilos of cocaine during a coordinated operation in Limassol.

The man had been under surveillance and was seen parking his car at a point in Episkopi, Limassol.

He then got out of his car, approached another parked vehicle and took a plastic bag out of the boot.

The man then got back into the first car and drove off.

When the drug squad gestured for him to stop, he reversed in an attempt to get away, hitting a police car.

He then got out of the car and tried to flee on foot, holding the plastic bag.

Drug squad officers managed to catch him.

The police found about 1kg and 48g of cocaine in the bag and arrested the suspect.

The 45-year-old was also found with €2,525 in his possession, as well as the key to the second car and other items, which were confiscated as evidence.

In the second car, the police found 8kg and 46g of cocaine, while 42 cartons of duty-free cigarettes were found in a third car.

Police investigations are ongoing.