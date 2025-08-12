President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he would reject any Russian proposal to pull Ukrainian troops out of the eastern Donbas region as it would deprive Kyiv of defensive lines and open the way for Moscow to conduct further offensives.

The Ukrainian leader told reporters that territorial issues should be discussed after Russia agrees to a ceasefire, and security guarantees for Ukraine should be an integral part of that discussion.

Speaking ahead of a summit on Friday between US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Zelenskiy also reiterated that Ukraine must be involved in any talks concerning its own territory. Trump has suggested an exchange of territory might be part of any putative peace deal.

Zelenskiy said Russia’s proposal was to halt its advances in other Ukrainian regions in exchange for Kyiv pulling back its forces from the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, which comprises the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine still controlled about 30 per cent of the Donetsk region, or about 9,000 square kilometres, and had heavily fortified defensive lines and controlled strategic high ground there.

Any pullout would create a launch pad for new Russian offensives, he said.

“Putin will have an open way to both Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions. Also for Kharkiv,” Zelenskiy said. “The territorial issue cannot be separated from security guarantees.”