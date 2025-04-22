The federation of employers and industrialists (Oev), marking 65 years of activity in Cyprus, has long prioritised internationalisation as a strategic pillar for strengthening the competitiveness of local businesses.

Specifically, Oev official Marcos Kallis stated that access to international markets is no longer considered optional, but essential.

As part of its ongoing efforts to support entrepreneurship and sustainable growth, he explained, the organisation encourages Cypriot businesses to take part in international exhibitions and trade missions both within and outside the island.

He noted that these initiatives help promote Cypriot products and services abroad, while at the same time attracting investment, building strategic partnerships and opening up new employment opportunities.

Over time, Kallis argued, such efforts lead to stronger revenues, better risk distribution, improved GDP, and the creation of higher quality jobs.

A recent example emphasised by Kallis is a business delegation of Cypriot IT companies to Greece, which was organised in cooperation with the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA).

Following what he described as a successful mission, a similar initiative is now being prepared for Qatar, scheduled for the end of 2025.

Kallis also noted that Oev has formally requested the Ministry of Finance to continue and strengthen the sponsorship programme that allows Cypriot businesses to participate in international trade fairs with a national pavilion.

As mentioned, he said the scheme should be maintained without any additional financial burden or added responsibilities for businesses regarding the transport of exhibits.

He considers this scheme a vital tool in boosting both the commercial and geopolitical visibility of Cyprus on the global stage.

In 2024, it was noted that CITEA coordinated Cyprus’ presence at a major international tech exhibition in Dubai, where 14 local companies presented high-end solutions in artificial intelligence, robotics and cybersecurity.

Similar outward-looking efforts are also being undertaken by other sectoral associations under Oev, including the Cyprus Furniture and Woodworking Industry Association (PASYVEX) and the Cyprus Union of Solar Thermal Industrialists (EBHEK).

Through its participation in international and European employers’ organisations, Oev has also built a network of partnerships aimed at promoting cooperation between Cypriot businesses and foreign markets of interest, Kallis said.

The Cyprus-Greece Business Forum, which took place in Nicosia in collaboration with the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), was also described by Kallis as a milestone event.

According to him, the forum brought together dozens of companies from both countries, creating valuable opportunities for knowledge-sharing and cross-border collaboration.

In parallel, Kallis underlined the strategic role of economic diplomacy and said Oev seeks closer coordination with both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy.

In this context, he said the federation has repeatedly called for the immediate reinforcement of the Trade Service at the Ministry of Energy, to allow for more effective export promotion through embassies and trade representatives abroad.

At the same time, Kallis said Oev is also pushing for a stronger digital strategy.

This includes expanding the online presence of Cypriot companies, promoting the ‘Made in Cyprus’ brand internationally, and encouraging the smart use of technology and digital advertising to showcase innovation and quality.

As Kallis puts it, investing in extroversion is a strategic decision with multiple benefits for the economy, employment, and Cyprus’ international image.